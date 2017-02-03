GiuseppeWhatsGood? Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Fashion Designer For Racism And Disrespect

Nicki Minaj is going to let you use her as inspiration without showing her those dollar signs. The singer took to Twitter to tell off and expose the the Fashion Designer.
The singer took to Twitter to tell off the Fashion Designer who apparently once considered Nicki his muse.
Giuseppe has been collaborating with celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, who recently released her line.
However, he’s throwing some shade at Nicki…
But she didn’t cry about it…she just got really real on Twitter and called him out on his BS.
Tell.that.man.girl.
Rather than feeling helpless, Nicki did what anyone would do. Partner with her friends (or in her case, her Barbz) to pressure the swindling designer to do the right thing: give her what she’s indebted.
One Twitter user even called out Giuseppe for having 23 shoes after her name!
She created a hilarious Twitter poll that already has over 25K results, asking if Giuseppe should give her some dough.
It’s not about the money for Nicki. It’s about the principal. She even made a great suggestion.
The Trinidadian queen took it even a step further. Turning a sad situation into an opportunity to enact change.
She brought up several good points. This is bigger than just hurt over a lack of a collaborative spirit.
Women are consistently treated with different sense of respect within the entertainment industry and it shows.
You wouldn’t do this, would you?
Of course you would not.
Beauties, do you think Nicki Minaj deserves a check for the sneaker inspiration?
Take our poll.
DON’T MISS:
Meek Mill Takes Another L: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake
GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie
LET’S MAKEUP: Trust Fund Beauty Almost Matte Liquid Lipsticks Are Pigment Perfection