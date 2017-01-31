Trump fires acting Attorney General for refusing to enforce immigration ban

President Donald Trump on Monday fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for “refusing to enforce a legal order” that bans immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, reports CNN.
A White House statement accused Yates of betraying the Department of Justice, the report says:
Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been named new acting attorney general, the White House said.
The dramatic move came soon after CNN reported Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.
The move set up a clash between the White House and Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama and was set to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is confirmed.
SOURCE: CNN
Obama Supports Protesters Against Trump’s Travel Ban
Former president Barack Obama released a statement Monday that supported protesters against President Donald Trump’s new executive order curbing immigration, reports USA Today.
From USA Today:
Obama’s office released a statement Monday that, while not directly critical of President Trump, did applaud those protesting a travel ban on visitors from seven Muslim countries.
The statement from Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis: “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.”
[The statement continued,] “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”Obama’s announcement marked the first time that the former president has criticized the current president, reports CNN.
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kissSource:Getty 1 of 54
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 54
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 54
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 54
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 54
7. Family PortraitSource:Instagram 7 of 54
8. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 8 of 54
9. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 54
10. Fun In The SunSource:Instagram 10 of 54
11. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 11 of 54
12. Hawaiian HolidaysSource:Instagram 12 of 54
13. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 13 of 54
14. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 54
15. Daddy's GirlSource:Instagram 15 of 54
16. Barack & SashaSource:Instagram 16 of 54
17. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 17 of 54
18. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 18 of 54
19. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 19 of 54
20. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 20 of 54
21. Obama & SashaSource:Instagram 21 of 54
22. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 22 of 54
23. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 23 of 54
24. Team ObamaSource:Instagram 24 of 54
25. A Family AffairSource:Getty 25 of 54
26. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 26 of 54
27. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 28 of 54
29. The Obamas Family PortraitSource:Instagram 29 of 54
30. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 30 of 54
31. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 31 of 54
32. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 54
33. Playing In The Oval OfficeSource:Instagram 33 of 54
34. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 34 of 54
35. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 35 of 54
36. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 36 of 54
37. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 37 of 54
38. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 38 of 54
39. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 39 of 54
40. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 40 of 54
41. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 41 of 54
42. Family SupportSource:Getty 42 of 54
43. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 43 of 54
44. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 44 of 54
45. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 45 of 54
46. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 46 of 54
47. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 47 of 54
48. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 48 of 54
49. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 49 of 54
50. Growing Up In The White HouseSource:Instagram 50 of 54
51. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 51 of 54
52. Malia & ObamaSource:Instagram 52 of 54
53. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 53 of 54
54. Christmas Tree LightingSource:Getty 54 of 54