Significant boost in weekend ridership? MARTA handles like a ‘Breeze’

For one of the busiest weekends of the New Year, MARTA easily demonstrated why it continues to earn accolades for its Operations and Customer Service.

Over a two-day period that was historic for Atlanta in many ways, MARTA saw a 30 percent increase in its usual ridership for Saturday because of the Women’s March and the Atlanta Hawks game. MARTA typically logs about 90,000 trips for a regular Saturday; however, nearly 120,000 customers made MARTA their ride of choice. For the National Football Championship Game on Sunday, the country’s ninth largest transit agency provided a stress-free travel experience to 108,000 customers (up from the usual 40,000) who went to the Georgia Dome to cheer on the Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons.

“MARTA consistently proves its daily commitment to routine excellence in every way, and especially during large-scale events,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith T. Parker. “Time and again our dedicated employees have shown that they’re more than ready to get our customers to their destinations easily, conveniently and at a great price.”

According to MARTA Police, there were no incidents reported on the system.

“I am very proud of the exceptional way MARTA Police handled this surge in additional customers,” said MPD Chief Wanda Y. Dunham. “This was a text-book experience for everything that could go right. It goes without saying that we were working under an unusual set of circumstances, and our officers rose to the challenge of providing excellent customer service.”

MARTA customers were encouraged to take transit over the busy weekend and to purchase a round-trip fare at the beginning of their trip to avoid the long lines and potential wait upon the return.

For more information about using MARTA for upcoming events, visit www.itsmarta.com.

