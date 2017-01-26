Jefferson Place opens Friday as warming site

Intake of homeless men begins at 4:00 p.m.

Fulton County will open Jefferson Place as a warming facility Friday, January 27, 2017. The planned opening follows weather predictions that temperatures will fall below 40 degrees Friday evening. The facility will be available each evening until low temperature predictions rise above 40 degrees.

Training of volunteers begins at 1:00 p.m. Friday. The Housing and Community Development Department welcomes any additional men who would like to help when the shelter is open to help those in need of a warm place to sleep on bitterly cold nights.

Jefferson Place is located at 1135 Jefferson Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information, citizens can call (404) 613-3644. The facility is operated by the Housing and Community Development Department, Emergency and Transitional Housing Division.

Citizens in need of reasonable accommodations due to a disability, including communications in an alternative format, should contact Audra Pender in the Housing and Community Development Department at 404-613-7944. For Georgia Relay Access, dial 711.

