ACLU of Georgia Calls Appeals Court Ruling a Victory for the Transgender Community

On Jan. 20, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia called Georgia’s Court of Appeals ruling – that the state’s name change statute applies equally to all people – a victory for the transgender community.

“This ruling is a victory for the transgender community – and for all Georgians,” said Andrea Young, Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia. “People who are transgender have the same right to choose their name as everyone else, and I’m proud that our affiliate was able to underscore to the court the basic constitutional rights at stake in this case. I also want to thank the outstanding team at Lambda Legal and our cooperating counsels for securing this victory.”

The Court of Appeals said that the trial court abused its discretion when it found that a transgender person seeking a name change that matches their gender identity is committing a fraud on the public. According to the Court of Appeals, “There was no evidence before the trial court to authorize a conclusion that either [person seeking the name change] were acting with any improper motive.”

The ACLU of Georgia filed amicus briefs in support of both individuals who were represented by Lambda Legal. The ACLU of Georgia thanks its cooperating counsel in Feldhaus, Gail Podolsky, President of the ACLU of Georgia Board and shareholder of Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, P.A. and its cooperating counsel in Baumert, Jeff Cleghorn of Kitchens New Cleghorn.

