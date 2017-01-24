Supreme Court Rejects Texas Appeal Of Voter ID Law

[anvplayer video=”4227324″]

The Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a lower court ruling that found Texas voter ID requirements discriminated against Blacks and Hispanics.

The decision of the High Court dealt Texas Republicans a major blow in their efforts to revive strict voter ID requirements found to discriminate against minorities.

During Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the Supreme Court’s move and whether or not instances of massive voter fraud is taking place in the nation––a claim Republicans are making in many battleground states.

Martin told his panel of guests his problem with Republicans’ allegations is that “when someone says we’re doing it for voter fraud … they can’t present the evidence” that it is actually taking place.

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, author of How Exceptional Black Women Lead, explained a study conducted by Columbia University found that out of a billion votes cast between 2000 and 2004, only 30 instances of impersonations that could be considered voter fraud were discovered.

“That is a statistical anomaly,” DeWeever said.

She continued: “To take away people’s constitutional rights because of a statistical anomaly to me is nefarious at best. It is not American, it is not in someone who is really interested in democracy, it’s really about being able to protect your own political power when you know your demographics are going against your future.”

