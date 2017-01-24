Emanon Yuletide party

Since 1954, the men of EMANON (that’s no name spelled backwards) have prided themselves in knowing how to throw a good party. On Dec. 11, 2016, at the Rodi Road Comfort Inn, they held their annual Yuletide party.

As always, guest enjoyed a spirted meet and greet, and the ice breaker game that EMANON has made famous. Guests who had not seen each other since the previous year scrambled to fill out their congeniality challenge questions. The challenge included trying to find someone who watches Blackish or someone who has read at least five books in 2016.



Winners had to tell funny stories and jokes, and a lucky few were able to participate in the EMANON quiz show “Black Jeopardy.”

According to EMANON member Larry Davis, challenge winners walked about with “very expensive prizes.”

Last year, the men’s social group celebrated 32 years.



Joseph Thomas introduced all of the members while president Paul Dorsey welcomed the crowd. Robert Smith reflected on members who were unable to join in the fun and members who have passed away.

Guests enjoyed a great meal and dancing to the live music of the Flo Wilson band.

In the true spirit of an EMANON party, each lady was asked to select a beautiful poinsettia as they parted for the evening.

