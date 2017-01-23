What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?

The anticipation for BET’s epic 3-night New Edition biopic has reached a fever pitch and luckily the wait is almost over! Before it airs tomorrow night and you tune out everyone and everything to give the R&B group’s saga your full attention, we wanted to know what is your absolute favorite New Edition song of all-time? Is it early New Edition (e.g. “Cool It Now,” “Mr. Telephone Man,”) New Jack Swing New Edition (“Can You Stand The Rain,” “If It Isn’t Love”) or Late New Edition (“Hit Me Off,” “Hot 2Nite?”) Take our poll below and be sure to check back for the results. Have fun!

