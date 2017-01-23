HEALing Community Center receives $15,000 CVS Health Community Grant

HEALing Community Center announced today that it has received a $15,000 CVS Health Community Grant. The Community Grants Program was created by CVS Health, as part of its commitment to building healthier communities, and support nonprofit organizations that are providing much-needed access to health care for at-risk and underserved populations. The support from CVS Health will help the HEALing Community Center reach members in our community that are underserved and lack access to healthcare.

The HEALing Community Center will provide community outreach and health screenings in high poverty areas in metro Atlanta and screen for pre-existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, asthma, diabetes; offer information on importance of diet, nutrition; smoking avoidance, drug abuse, alcohol; importance of prenatal care early in the pregnancy and schedule appointments for follow-up.

A kickoff for this initiative will be held at The HEALing Community Center’s main location, 2600 Martin Luther King Jr. DR. SW, Atlanta on Monday, January 23rd at 2 pm. All are invited to attend.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with CVS Health’s commitment to helping improve lives in the areas we serve. We know the impact will help us bring greater equity in health outcomes for our population,” said Karen Williams, CEO of HEALing Community Center.

“As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health. We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to delivering better community health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “We are pleased to support the work that HEALing Community Center does in the community and we look forward to working with them to fulfill their program’s mission.”

The HEALing Community Center was selected to receive a grant through the CVS Health Community Grants 2016 application process. Grants were awarded to organizations, such as community health centers and mobile health clinics, which support CVS Health’s commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of at-risk and underserved populations by offering quality health and rehabilitation services and health education. The goal of the CVS Health Community Grants Program is to provide relief for both adults and children who lack medical insurance and help ensure they receive the proper medical care they need.

The HEALing Community Center’s mission is to improve individual, group, and community health andwellbeing for populations that are at risk and underserved by: 1) Providing comprehensive clinical healthcare (medical, oral, mental health and health education) services; 2) Eliminating disparities in health and healthcare delivery; and 3) Enhancing and building community relationships.

