Mayor Kasim Reed and Kaiser Permanente unveil new mobile health vehicle

Mayor Kasim Reed today joined Jim Simpson, Kaiser Permanente of Georgia Interim President and Yvonne Cowser Yancy, Commissioner of the City of Atlanta Department of Human Resources, to unveil a new Mobile Health Vehicle (MHV), during a workplace wellness event for City of Atlanta employees.

The MHV, which features two exam rooms and a handicap-accessible bathroom, provides patients with a wide range of primary care services including biometric screening for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body mass index and cholesterol levels, in addition to health coaching and immunizations.

“I want to thank Kaiser Permanente of Georgia for partnering to provide our employees with greater access to essential services through this state-of-the-art mobile health care facility,” said Mayor Reed. “In 2012, my administration launched ‘A Healthier You’ initiative with a goal to expand the City’s focus on employee health and wellness. The new Mobile Health Vehicle helps us reach our goals by making it easier and more convenient for employees to get the care they need.”

Inaugural health care services onboard the Kaiser Permanente “clinic-on-wheels” were administered to City employees at the Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Services facility.

“Every day, we see these men and women moving through the city providing a vital service to help keep our city clean, so we wanted to bring our new mobile health vehicle to their truck yard and provide health screenings at no charge,” said Jim Simpson, interim president of Kaiser Permanente of Georgia.

The City of Atlanta is the third largest public sector health benefit plan in the state of Georgia and the largest municipality in the Southeast. It has over 22,000 covered lives with an estimated $140 million annual insurance budget. Kaiser Permanente is one of two medical insurance plans offered to city employees as part of the employee benefits package.

“We believe in the power of preventive medicine at Kaiser Permanente, so we are always looking for new ways to connect with our members and ensure they receive the care they need to thrive,” said Mary L. Wilson, M.D., president and executive medical director of The Southeast Permanente Medical Group. “Now, with our mobile health vehicle, our members can step out of the office and into our exam room within minutes.”

In addition to making the MHV services available to city employees at no cost, Kaiser Permanente will provide this mobile health care service to member employer groups in the Atlanta metropolitan area, as well as to underserved communities.

