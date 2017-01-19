East End Cooperative Ministries 33rd Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

The East End Cooperative Ministries held their 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., celebration Jan. 15. The keynote speaker was Rev. Dr. William Glaze of Bethany Baptist Church in Homewood. The program was presented at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Chapel. Donations were given to the EECM Food Pantry.

