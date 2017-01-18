How Sex Boosts Your Productivity At Work

When you disclose to your doctor you’re suffering from severe career burnout or workday blues, she’ll probably prescribe anti-anxiety meds or antidepressants. Natural remedies have become go-to sources of healing, but who wants herbal tea and chamomile if you could have mind-blowing sex instead? If you’re feeling a little sluggish and looking for a more pleasurable alternative, here’s why using sex as medicine can improve your mood and your productivity.

It’s an upper

How many times have you laughed immediately after sex? I’ll bet a lot if you’re doing it right. Sex feels good—at least it should. Sex is emotional and sensual for women. When we feel desirable mentally and physically, it gets our juices flowing and increases our confidence. Confident and cheerful employees are more productive. They don’t call it “Hump Day” for nothing. When deprived, you’re grouchy and easily annoyed. Sometimes a lunch break quickie will do the trick. One good love fest and you’re on your way to closing deals and completing projects in record time. The next time your project deadlines are piling up and you’re sitting in “resting bitch face” mode, reach for your cell and crank up a good sexting session with your boo.

Good sub for exercise

Sex counts as exercise. What? Well, you work up a sweat, use core muscles and release endorphins or “feel good” hormones. Sounds like exercise to me—but better! Many women loathe going to the gym. It can be intimidating to watch cliques of college-aged women with modelesque figures prance around like they own the place. You won’t have to worry about onlookers in the comfort of your own home…unless you’re into that kind of thing. Maintaining a healthy diet and participating in lots of exercise improves work outcomes. High-performers have more drive and make more money than slackers. So the next time you experience a drought, remember sex could make you richer. I mean, in the legal kind of way.

Sex relieves stress

Sex naturally helps your body release stress-relieving hormones. Stress has been proven to cause high blood pressure, digestive issues, migraines and joint pain. So in a sense, not having sex can literally make you sick. Lack of sex coupled with minimal sleep can wreak havoc on a girl’s system. Women need beauty sleep and regular relationship maintenance to feel sexy and liberated. Sleep deprivation and stress are surefire ways to age you beyond recognition. The singles’ scene is hard enough without you looking tired and distraught. If candles and yoga won’t work, call your boo.

Buzzwords like prioritization, goal setting and vision boards are typically at the top of the list for ways to become more effective in your career. However, a healthy sex life also positively impacts us in the workplace. As long as you’re safe and smart about it, go ahead and tap into the benefits of sex and maximize your productivity at work.

Ashley Watkins, Career Coach and Nationally Certified Résumé Writer with Write Step Resumes, LLC, provides high-quality résumé writing, interview preparation and career coaching services to help job seekers get more interviews and salary offers. She can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, or via www.WriteStepResumes.com.

