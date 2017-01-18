DOJ Call To Action Community Meeting At Rainbow PUSH

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Chicago Police Report

“Call to Action Community Meeting”

Everyone must come and hear the DOJ CPD Report explained to the community, ask questions and help shape the ‘accountability plan of action’.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Rainbow PUSH Headquarters

930 E. 50th St. | Chicago, IL

Guests to be invited:

US Attorney Gupta, Civil Rights Division, DOJ

Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson

Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot

Co-hosted by: Rainbow Push Coalition, Cook County Bar Association, City, County and State Black elected officials and other community organizations.

http://www.rainbowpush.org | 773.256.2700

Also On Atlanta Daily World: