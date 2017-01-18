DOJ Call To Action Community Meeting At Rainbow PUSH

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Chicago Police Report
“Call to Action Community Meeting”
Everyone must come and hear the DOJ CPD Report explained to the community, ask questions and help shape the ‘accountability plan of action’.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Rainbow PUSH Headquarters
930 E. 50th St. | Chicago, IL
Guests to be invited:
US Attorney Gupta, Civil Rights Division, DOJ
Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson
Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot
Co-hosted by: Rainbow Push Coalition, Cook County Bar Association, City, County and State Black elected officials and other community organizations.
http://www.rainbowpush.org | 773.256.2700
