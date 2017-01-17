White Georgia county commissioner refuses to resign for calling John Lewis a ‘racist pig’

The White Georgia county commissioner who called Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) a “racist pig” on social media has rejected calls for his resignation, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports.

“I don’t know where we go from here, but resigning is not it,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter told the news outlet. “We don’t resign because of something somebody says.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a screenshot of Hunter’s inflammatory comments, which he posted on Saturday. In the Facebook post, which was deleted by Monday, Hunter says “John Lewis is racist pig,” labels Democrats as “Demon-rats” and calls Democrats “a bunch of idiots” for believing that the presidential polls were correct and disputing the actual outcome of the presidential election.

Democrats call for ouster of Gwinnett Co, commissioner who called Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" via @NeimaNewshttps://t.co/vsipeKeT5M pic.twitter.com/y1TikqEWmu — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) January 17, 2017

Hunter’s post was in response to Lewis saying that he did not view President-elect Donald Trump as “a legitimate president” because of U.S. intelligence agencies’ concluded that Russia used cyber espionage to help Trump win the election.

Hunter came under fire for his disparaging remarks about Lewis.

“Mr. Hunter is a disgrace to Gwinnett County and Georgia,” Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Gabe Okoye told WSB-TV. “I call on Mr. Hunter to resign immediately. I call on all Democrats to contact Mr. Hunter with the same message.”

The commissioner admitted to WSB-TV that his remarks were inappropriate. “I didn’t mean it to be derogatory. I meant it to make him mad,” he stated to the news outlet.

Hunter added that it wasn’t until he stated getting calls on Monday that he reflected on his choice of words.

SOURCE: WSB-TV, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

