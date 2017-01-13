Pittsburgh Council of Men celebrates fall and founder

On Dec. 2, 2016, at the Rodi Road Comfort Inn, the Pittsburgh Council of Men held their annual fall dinner dance and honored one of their founding members, Ira Ritter Sr., with a Lifetime Membership Award. The award was presented in recognition of his commitment to leaving a legacy to the PCM Foundation and as a show of gratitude for his help with the mission of assisting and serving the Pittsburgh community.



PCM President Larry Victum acknowledged others who were instrumental in founding the organization. They were George Shields, Wendell Freeland, Fred Gladney Sr., Oscar Worthy and Curtis Watkins. Ira Ritter Jr. thanked the group on behalf of his father, who was beaming with pride while receiving the beautiful plaque.



More than 100 guests enjoyed dinner and dancing while Flo Wilson and the Old School band provided the soundtrack for the evening.

