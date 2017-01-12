Rock Anderson Jr, one of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America

Cox Automotive, a global subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., has promoted Rock Anderson Jr. to executive vice president of people strategies. Based in Atlanta, Cox Automotive is a leading provider of digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions across the automotive industry. Please see the attached press release for more information about Rock and his work at Cox Automotive. Rock’s high resolution photo is available here: https://coxautoinc.box.com/s/jbv19xe5prfmorusux1m3tsqcfs7lg79

Speaking with Rock might of particular interest to you in light of his work around attracting and nurturing top talent who want to work for an Atlanta-based global technology company and a leader in the automotive industry. Rock has been instrumental in developing and deploying forward-thinking policies that empower Cox Automotive’s entrepreneurial spirit and fit the distinct personalities of its various global brands. The policies and programs Rock has spearheaded continually increase the organization’s ability to compete in the global talent market.

Rock is affiliated with numerous academic, professional and community organizations. He was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America by Savoy in 2016. In addition, he was named one of the Atlanta Business League’s Men of Influence in 2013 and is a Leadership Atlanta alumnus. Rock served on the board of directors and chairman of the Strategic Implementation Committee for the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta. He is chairman of the Benefits Committee and a member of the Finance Committee of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, while serving his local St. Anthony Catholic Church as president of the Finance Committee. Rock is a member of the One Hundred Black Men of Atlanta, member of the Executive Leadership Council and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Dillard University.

