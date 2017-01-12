Black and Latina women pitch tech startups at Demo Day in Atlanta

Showcase is hosted by nationally-recognized, Atlanta-based incubator dedicated to increasing the number of women of color in tech

Startups led by Black and Latina women will make their case for capital at the first-ever demo day hosted by digitalundivided’s BIG Accelerator, the new, nationally-recognized Atlanta-based program dedicated to reversing the lack of diversity in the tech industry.

The BIG Demo Day will showcase live demonstrations by each startup to a select group of investors, corporate executives, and tech leaders, as well as talks by leading national experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Capital One, and Kapor Capital. helping women entrepreneurs of color develop sustainable businesses. The Demo Day is the culmination of an intense, 12-week accelerator program that provided each startup founder with coaching on how to scale their ventures, mentorship by top industry leaders, office space for one year, and $20,000 in seed funding from the investment fund Harriet Angels Syndicate.

Of 10,284 venture deals funded from 2012 to 2014, just 24, or 0.02 percent, were with startups led by black women, according to a landmark DigitalUndivided study on the state of black women in tech entrepreneurship that was released in March 2016. The report made international headlines including CNN, Fortune, and NBC News.

Admission to the demo day is free, with reception and meet & greet tickets available for $49. Register and purchase tickets here

WHERE: BIG Incubator

50 Hurt Plaza SE

Atlanta, GA 30303

WHEN: Sat, January 14, 2017

9:30 AM – 2:00 PM EST

