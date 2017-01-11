Pastor Stubbs celebrates first year anniversary

Reverend Dorothy Stubbs started pastoring at Helen Faison School after sitting on the Greater Allen AME Churc ministerial staff for almost nine years.

For the past year, Rev. Stubbs has pastored New Evangelistic Ministries, now located in Wilkinsburg. Many people from churches all over the city came to celebrate her one-year anniversary with musical selections, prayer, scripture and a Word by guest preacher Rev. Stanley Hood. A delicious lunch served before the ceremony.

“I just bless God cause you look and you wonder how, what, when, where your going to do this and God is just so faithful he just puts everything in place sends people to you in your life. I just want to bless God,” Rev. Stubbs said.

During the last year, Rev. Stubbs said she overcame being the pastor of a new ministry and trying not to put a lot of pressure on herself.

“In the earlier part of the year, (you try) to do everything yourself because you don’t know who has that talent and spirit, and you don’t want to just put anybody in there and they don’t have the right spirit,” she said.

