Michael DeVaughn Taylor, 41, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2017. Michael was born on January 3, 1976 in Pittsburgh, PA to Celeste Taylor and Michael Cain.

Michael attended Creative and Performing Arts School (CAPA) in Pittsburgh and George Junior Republic in Grove City, PA. He attended the culinary program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) prior to graduating from Pennsylvania Culinary Institute with a love of culinary arts. Michael was employed at Mad Mex for many years. Most recently, he worked at Conflict Kitchen and E2.

Michael’s favorite pastimes were spent with his friends and family, especially his two young sons. Many of his friends and family knew him as Miguel or Knuckles. His grandmother affectionately called him “Wick.” Michael enjoyed social gaming, especially Magic the Gathering, longboarding, and music, including being a percussionist. Michael was a kind, thoughtful man with a deep passion for peace and justice. Michael was raised as a Quaker and was a long time member of the Pittsburgh Friends Meeting.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by two sons, DeVaughn Taylor and Damian Taylor; former wife and mother of his children, Renee See-Taylor; three brothers, Chuck McCurdy, Hunter McCurdy and Forrest (Nicole) McCurdy; a step-father, Charles H. McCurdy; two uncles, Donald Taylor and Marlon Taylor. Michael was loved dearly by his entire family, including several close cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Taylor-Spriggs; maternal step-grandfather, Ralph G. Spriggs; three uncles, James Taylor, Keith Taylor and Darryl Taylor.

Cremation services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at House of Manna, 7240 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. A repast will immediately follow the memorial service. Another memorial service will be held at the Pittsburgh Friends Meeting on Saturday, February 25, 2017. More details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the DeVaughn and Damian Taylor College Fund. The fund is being established at the Poise Foundation located at Two Gateway Center, Suite 1700, 603 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 and on the internet at http://www.poisefoundation.org.

