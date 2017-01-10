Syracuse native set to make history with future NASA mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) _ NASA has selected a central New York woman for a mission to space that will make her the first African-American woman to live on the International Space Station as a crew member.

Syracuse native Jeanette Epps will serve as a flight engineer for a mission that’s scheduled to launch from Kazakhstan in May 2018. She’ll be the first Black woman to be a resident of the space station, which other African-American women have visited.

The Corcoran High School graduate has been working toward traveling to space since she became one of just nine people chosen for NASA’s 20th astronaut class from a pool of 3,500 applicants in 2009.

Epps earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Le Moyne College in 1992 and completed a master’s of science in 1994. She received her doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland in 2000.

