Georgia Chamber of Commerce Annual Eggs Issues Breakfast at World Congress Center

SAVE THE DATE

ANNUAL EGGS & ISSUES BREAKFAST

WHO: Georgia Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast

The Georgia Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues breakfast attracts over 2,000 Georgians, including the state’s top business leaders, elected officials, industry influencers and tastemakers. Last year’s breakfast included Governor Deal, Lieutenant Governor Cagle, House Speaker Ralston and U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. This year’s breakfast will feature a slate of leaders discussing what the future holds for the state of Georgia.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

7:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Georgia World Congress Center – Building B

Thomas Murphy Ballroom

285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

CONTACT: Keisha N. Hines, Senior Vice President, External Affairs

404-223-2275

khines@gachamber.com

As the state’s largest business organization, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce represents investors in every county of our state with a diverse cross-section of over 500 industry sectors. Our membership includes both small storefronts and large corporations – no matter the size or type of business, we provide proactive policy, aggressive advocacy and meaningful investor services that impact your bottom line. Our number one mission is keeping, growing and creating jobs to make Georgia a better state for business. We work to ensure to economic competitiveness, innovative solutions to challenges the state faces and a commitment to high quality of life. The Georgia Chamber serves as a partner for local chambers across the state. While we have many of the same goals, the Georgia Chamber focuses on statewide issues that impact Georgia’s entire business community.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: