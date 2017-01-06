Multiple People Reported Dead In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting, Suspect In Custody

[anvplayer video=”4227377″]
Multiple people have been reported dead after a lone gunman opened fire in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport on Friday afternoon, CNN reports.
According to officials, there are five fatalities and eight injuries. The injured persons were transported to a local hospital, according to tweets from the Broward County Sheriff’s office.
Officials released the name of the shooter, Esteban Santiago, who was carrying a military ID. Officials say they still need to verify the shooter’s identification.
CNN reports Santiago is in custody and acted alone, according to Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief. Police have evacuated passengers from surrounding areas in the airport.
The incident took place near the baggage claim area at Terminal 2 around 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred just over 200 miles from Orlando, the site of the June 12, 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting.
Passengers were seen scurrying and running for cover during multiple tense moments.
Authorities are still investigating motive, while the airport remains on lockdown. This story is developing.
SOURCE: CNN
