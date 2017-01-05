Industrious expands hospitality-focused workplace in Atlanta

The premium coworking company grows their Atlanta presence with an expansion in the vibrant Ponce City Market

Industrious, the New York-based workspace provider, today announces the expansion of an additional floor to the Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, GA and will open its doors on January 5th. This expansion will strengthen the Industrious presence in Atlanta, which also includes a Midtown location.

Industrious is the country’s leading provider of premium, hospitality-focused coworking spaces, and has built its Ponce City Market location with an emphasis on creating an engaging, beautiful work environment for local businesses to thrive. Industrious Ponce City Market’s existing members include companies in industries varying from tech, marketing & digital design to real estate & finance. The companies making up the Industrious Ponce City Market roster include national brands Spotify, Fullscreen, Instacart, and Spectrum Science, as well as local small businesses Sixpitch, Avenue Realty, and Cochran Wealth.

“We’re excited to introduce Industrious to local professionals who are looking for a more sophisticated work environment,” said Jamie Hodari, Industrious CEO and cofounder. “The Ponce City Market expansion is a big milestone for us in Atlanta, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more members and growing our community here in the Southeast.”

The new 25,000 sq. foot space, located at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Floor 7, contains nearly 40 new private offices for companies to share, socialize, and collaborate; the existing Industrious floor, Floor 8, is a 30,000 sq foot space containing nearly 90 private offices. Access to the building is 24/7 and leases are available as flexible month-to-month agreements for local businesses and national companies expanding their portfolio with a regional office. Renting a desk starts at $600/month while private offices start at $1045/month.

“Ponce City Market’s rich dining, entertainment, and history provided a natural foundation to expand our Industrious location,” said Lexi Irvin, Community Manager at Industrious Ponce City Market. “Our new space mirrors the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of Atlanta, and we’re excited to invite new Industrious members to experience what our coworking spaces have to offer.”

The Industrious Ponce City Market coworking space offers its members: Blue Donkey Coffee, Proof Bakeshop pastries, and bagels served fresh daily; café stocked with fresh fruit, snacks, and beverages; polished conference rooms for business meetings and teleconferencing; blazing Internet, ample printing, and convenient mail services; sophisticated member events from yogurt parfait bars and massages to Bloody Mary happy hours; and beautiful common spaces for casual meetings, socializing, relaxing, and events

Industrious was cofounded in 2013 by Jamie Hodari and Justin Stewart. The company is transforming real estate into a personal, warm, and high-quality experience, beginning with how people work.

Industrious currently has coworking spaces in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and St. Louis.

For more information, please visit http://www.industriousoffice.com/

I

Also On Atlanta Daily World: