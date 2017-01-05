Georgia Piedmont Tech co-sponsors annual festival highlighting STEM disciplines

Georgia Piedmont Technical College, in conjunction with the Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, is pleased to sponsor a one-day festival promoting academic tracks and career paths in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The festival is designed for students in grades 6 through 12. Parents and teachers are also encouraged to attend. The event will include hands-on experiments, demonstrations, workshops and fun activities. Best of all, the event is FREE!

WHO: Georgia Piedmont Technical College, in conjunction with the

Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and

The United Way of Greater Atlanta

WHAT: STEMfest 2017: “STEM”ulate Your Mind

WHEN: Saturday, January 7, 2017

9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Redan High School

5247 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

About Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Established in 1961, Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) is one of the top technical colleges in Georgia. As a student-centered institution, GPTC prepares individuals with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy. In August 2016, Georgia Piedmont was ranked among the top ten technical colleges in terms of enrollment by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. GPTC’s graduation rate is more than 74 percent, and its graduates secure employment at a level resulting in a 98.69 percent placement rate. With nearly 4,000 students, Georgia Piedmont’s adult education program is among the largest in the state. The college has 12 learning centers in DeKalb, Newton, Rockdale and Morgan counties. As set forth in its student catalog, Georgia Piedmont Technical College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, national or ethnic origin, sex, religion, disability, age, political affiliation or belief, genetic information, veteran status, or citizenship status (except in those special circumstances permitted or mandated by law). Contact Lisa Peters, the ADA Coordinator, at 404/297-9522, ext. 1154, ADA504Coordinator@gptc.edu or at the main DeKalb campus, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021 Room A-170; or Dr. Debra Gordon, the Title IX Coordinator, at 404/297-9522, ext. 1176, TitleIXCoordinator@gptc.edu or at the main DeKalb campus, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021 Room A-103 for assistance. For more information about our graduation rates and other important program information, please visit our website at https://www.gptc.edu/gainfulemployment.

