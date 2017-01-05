Atlanta Kroger stores raise $530,950 for Atlanta Community Food Bank

Generosity poured out in abundance across Atlanta, Ga., as Kroger customers and associates contributed more than $439,950 in just six weeks to Kroger’s 2016 Can Hunger campaign – and an additional $91,000 to a second initiative benefitting the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

From Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, Kroger customers supported the annual Can Hunger campaign by purchasing $1, $3 and $5 icons. Each icon purchased benefitted Feeding America food banks and helped provide food to local families in need.

Additionally, Kroger’s annual “Bringing Hope to the Table” campaign engaged customers to help fight hunger. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016, when customers shared a photo of their empty dinner plate with #PictureYourPlate, Kroger donated the equivalent of 1,000 meals for each picture to Feeding America.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division raised more than $752,000 through Can Hunger and more than $192,200 from “Bringing Hope to the Table” for a total of $944,200, or the equivalent of 3.6 million meals to support food banks across Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina. The donated amount surpassed its $600,000 goal.

More than 50 million Americans lived in food insecure households last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Over the years, the Can Hunger campaign has helped supply food banks with countless meals for the communities we serve,” says Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “And it is with the help and generosity of our customers and associates that we are able to continue to provide food for those who are less fortunate.”

Kroger’s ongoing commitment to bring as much food as possible to hungry families also includes its company-wide Perishables Donations Partnership (PDP) program. The program allows fresh, wholesome food such as meat, produce and dairy products to be donated directly from Kroger stores to local food banks that have the ability to safely handle perishable foods.

Through its PDP program, Kroger donated more than 2.8 million pounds, the equivalent of 2.2 million meals of perishable foods to food banks in the region this year.

Kroger's Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and is one of the Southeast's largest retail grocery chains with more than 190 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

