Written testimonies by local ladies of God

It’s a new year that, as usual, starts off cold, but introspective and full of wonderful expectation. With New Year’s resolutions of reading more and dropping temperatures, it’s the perfect time to curl up with a good book, with the added attraction of the author being someone in your neighborhood.

A few dynamic ladies, Rev. Dr. Lola M. Thorpe and Lady Brigette A. Ways, along with Co-Pastor Paulette V. Davidson and Evangelist Victoria E. Hodge, all with the experience of being counselors and multi-faceted ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, have decided to impart their messages of hope to a broader audience, in book form, with hopes of inspiring and empowering the lives of all who read their words of testimony and experience––whether through personal accounts or fictional characters.

Make no mistake, these ladies, who participated in a recent book signing event, have been journalizing in sermons, prayers, plays, recitals and songs long before their books debuted and are known in the church world for their integrity and excellence in ministry.

While they’re enjoying the success of their current endeavors, these stellar ladies say they are looking forward to the chapters yet to be written.

These written testimonies can be found at local Christian book stores, online or by contacting their perspective churches.

