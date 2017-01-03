5 Health Benefits Of An Orgasm

Sure, climaxing feels good—and it’s good for you

While you may not have pondered the benefits of orgasms beyond how good they feel, it’s our job to do the research. And it turns out that a sexual climax, while not essential for a good sex life, is more than just a toe-curling release; it’s also pretty healthy. So keep these five tips in mind the next time you climb between the sheets:

Kick pain aside. Got a bad headache or battling menstrual cramps? Studies suggest a good orgasm can more than double a woman’s tolerance for pain. One study even found that when women were in the throes of a climax, their pain thresholds increased by more than 108 percent. Researchers believe muscular contractions and chemicals released during orgasm tamp down aches. Ward off heart trouble. Sexual activity and orgasm have been shown to reduce stress. And studies have found that among women, orgasms lower blood pressure, a major contributor to heart attacks and stroke. Get better sleep. Post-orgasm oxytocin helps your body release endorphins, which can work better than a sleeping pill. Protect against cancer. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that a higher frequency of ejaculations is related to a decreased risk of prostate cancer. Keep your reproductive system in working order. The extra stimulation of an orgasm causes blood to rush into the genital tissue, keeping it supple. Orgasms also strengthen the pelvic floor, helping reduce bladder leaks. And orgasms during your period protect against endometriosis, a uterine condition that can cause infertility.

Our prescription: For best results, have an orgasm at least once a week—with or without a partner.

