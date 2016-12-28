Warren United Methodist Church celebrates 136 years

On Nov. 13, Warren United Methodist Church celebrated 136 years with members of the congregation and scores of friends. The celebration was incorporated into its Sunday church service.



Noah Johnston, a member of the Warren United Methodist Church Youth, provided words of welcome while Pastor Don Blinn Jr. greeted the congregation.

Lynne Hayes-Freeland, of KDKA TV, grew up in Warren and was chosen to share the church’s and recognize long time members. According to the history of Warren UMC, the first church meeting took place downtown in a small room near 27th and Penn Avenue. The first pastor was Henry White Warren, the second Samuel A. Vergel, followed by Rev. Joseph Williams in 1907.



On this Sunday the message was delivered by Evangelist Gerald Mayhan. Evangelist Mayhan and his wife, Phyllis, are active members of First Assembly of God in Alexandria, Va., where he is the church evangelist. Currently, he serves on the executive board of directors for the Teen Challenge Ministry in Capitol Heights, Md. He formerly served as prison coordinator for a year with the Teen Challenge Ministry. Since 1993, Evangelist Mayhan has been involved in the Prison Ministry in the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan area, in Alderson, W.Va.; two prisons in St. Lucia, West Indies; three jails in Montego Bay, Jamaica; and a jail in New Mexico.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: