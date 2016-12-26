Lifestyles Report …Reality show presidency

Ok, everyone who has watched an entire season of “The Apprentice” raise your hand. I began watching “The Apprentice” when ordinary people came on the show. I believe they even had to stay in the building or on the set; they did not seem to go home. During the first season, Omarosa was one of the contestants. For those who have never watched the show, each week the contestants are given a task, a project manager is selected for each team and then the two teams compete against each other. The team that raises the most money for that week wins and a slacker from the opposing team is voted off or “fired.” When they get down to two contestants, some of the other players that were fired are brought back to “help” the finalists with the final task.

Are you seeing where I am going with this? While they were competing, they were saying nasty things about each other and saying they should have been fired. Now, those that have lost the contest have to come back and be flunkies for the very person they competed against.

Gee, doesn’t that sound like Donald Trump and some of the people he is asking to be a part of his cabinet? He has selected Ben Carson to be the head of Housing and Urban Development. Carson seemed eager to snap up the appointment after standing on the same stage with his opponent. I would suspect that Carson has never watched “The Apprentice.” I wouldn’t be surprised that some of these appointees may end up being fired if they cross “The Donald.”

We are in for four years that will equate to a reality show. His speeches will be full of one word answers: Disaster! Amazing! And America will be made great again. I am still trying to figure out when did America stop being great. Why do you think so many people from foreign countries are so anxious to get here? Because the country is great and from their vantage point it looks “real great.” Even the worst of America looks great to them and once they get here, they don’t want to leave. So good luck D.T. on getting those seeking greatness to leave. Maybe you can fire them and then have a black limo waiting for them to take them to the airport. That seemed to work well on “The Apprentice.”

This is going to be one of the craziest reality shows that we have ever seen and the funny thing about it is, it’s really real. I know that each time I hear about one of Trump’s tweets, his outrage about “Saturday Night Live” or his displeasure over a Vanity Fair Magazine article, I am going wonder when is this going to be over? When are the credits going to roll? I’m tired of hearing people say, “you should give him a chance.” No, I don’t want to give this person a chance. I want him to disappear into his tower and never come back out. This is a reality show that needs to be cancelled.

(Email the columnist at debbienorrell@aol.com)

