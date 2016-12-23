Ninth Annual Holiday Party hosted by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

If the mayor of a city was to throw a party, it should be a party that features the best of that city––the best food, the best music and a great venue. On Dec. 14, at Nova Place, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto hosted the Ninth Annual Holiday Party & 2017 Campaign Kickoff. Hundreds of guests filled the space that had once been Allegheny Center Mall.

The mall opened in the ‘60s and, at one time, housed dozens of retail stores. Allegheny Center Mall is now Nova Place and is reported to be right in the center of Pittsburgh’s next destination neighborhood.



Party guests––some in costume most, were not––enjoyed a taste of much of what Pittsburgh has to offer. There was dirty grits and shrimp, ribs and black eyes peas, pretzels from the South Side, specialty drinks, and delicious desserts. Sean Gray and Richard Parsakian created a fabulous holiday party space complete with a display of costumes from Eons of Shadyside that were fit for a snow queen.



At 9 p.m. sharp, Peduto took center stage with his late brother’s daughter, Emily Peduto, and spoke about a Pittsburgh where the city and the county work together, a Pittsburgh for all people and a focus on how we keep Pittsburgh “Pittsburgh.” As Peduto formally announced his run for re-election, he touched on the importance of affordable housing, rebuilding the city neighborhood by neighborhood, and making Pittsburgh a center for a new economy and a destination for young people the age of his niece. He concluded by inviting guests to enjoy the great music and multiple visits to the Pittsburgh Dessert Table.

Spotted: Stephanie Turman, R.B. Edmunds, Charlotte Ka, B.J. Sampson, Corey Buckner, Kevin Carter and Bob Agbede, just to name a few.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: