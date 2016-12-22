Texas Mom Arrested Along With Daughters After Calling Police For Help

The Fort Worth Texas Police Department is under fire after a viral video released Wednesday shows an unnamed officer apprehending a 46-year-old woman who originally called for help.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jacqueline Craig called 911 after she alleged a White male neighbor choked her seven-year-old son, accusing him of littering.

(The video below contains graphic language and imagery.)

The video, recorded by Craig’s 19-year-old daughterand posted by, Craig’s cousin, begins with Craig, the officer and the neighbor. Craig, who is clearly upset, tells the officer that if her neighbor had an issue with her son, he should have come to her first.

“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” the officer incredulously asks Craig.

“He can’t prove to me that my son littered,” Craig quips back. “But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

“Why not?” the officer says.

Frustrated, Craig tells the officer that she is angered over his line of questioning and proceeds to yell. The officer responds saying, “If you keep yelling at me, you’re going to piss me off and I’ll take you to jail.”

At that moment, a 15-year-old girl who is identified on camera as Craig’s daughter, runs in between the two to de-escalate the situation.

In the next frame, Craig is on the ground, as the officer prepares to handcuff her while deploying his taser. He is also shown cuffing the 15-year-old, forcefully leading both woman to his squad car. Numerous family members try to intervene, while several people are seen yelling and screaming obscenities at the officer.

Craig was arrested for resisting arrest and also has outstanding traffic warrants, according to the Star-Telegraph. Hymond was arrested for resisting arrest and interfering with public duty, records show.

S. Lee Merritt, the lawyer representing Craig and her family members, tweeted on Thursday that the officer never took the initial assault report regarding Craig’s seven-year old son.

Jacqueline Craig & Brea Hymond are being held on the typical charges following police misconduct 1) resisting 2) interference 3) failure/ID — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2016

officer involved will be given 48 hours to prepare a statement and consult an attorney. Under IA investigation — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2016

The FWPD never took original report of assault on Jacquelin Craig's son. After bond is posted completing this report will be our 1st step — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2016

As of Thursday afternoon Craig remains in jail, while her daughters were released earlier in the afternoon.

In response, the FWPD say they will begin an internal investigation into the matter and plan to release a statement to release to the public.

We are aware of the video circulating on social media. IA is currently investigating – a formal statement to follow later today. pic.twitter.com/wKmVQk9BET — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 22, 2016

SOURCE: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

