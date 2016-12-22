Does Former ‘RHOA’ Star Kordell Stewart Have An Alleged Gay Sex Tape?

Some rumors disappear just as quickly as they were spread, while others persist for years and seem to become more outrageous over time. Kordell Stewart should be pretty familiar with the rumor mill, as he has been the subject of salacious gay rumors ever since he and ex-wife Porsha Williams were cast on season five of Bravo’s hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite leaving the show, divorcing Williams and steering clear of the spotlight, gay rumors involving Stewart have continued to pop up repeatedly, including a new one featuring him and an alleged ex-boyfriend.

Earlier today various gossip blogs were on fire with the news that Kordell Stewart reportedly has a sex tape with a former boyfriend in Atlanta. Popular vlogger Funky Dineva was the first to break the news of the alleged sex tape after he says he received an anonymous email from Kordell’s former lover. Doubting the sex tape claims, Funky Dineva pressed the source for more evidence and that’s when he was sent an explicit tape reportedly featuring Stewart showing off his genitalia.

It should be noted that the tape does not feature anyone else in it and the audio has also been completely removed, which makes the claims of it being for Stewart’s alleged ex-boyfriend highly suspicious. However, there is a strong resemblance to the man featured in the tape and Stewart, as well as a distinct birthmark shown on the man’s behind which could easily determine identity.

At press time Kordell Stewart has not addressed the latest rumors surrounding him, however it’s likely that he will say something either on social media or perhaps through his attorneys. Developing…

