Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell Supports Families In Need Throughout the Holidays

700 turkeys distributed to seniors and families with children

With Christmas just days away, On Thursday, December 22 Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell will join community leaders and clergy to make the holiday a little brighter for families in need. On Thursday, December 22, Mitchell will present 250 families from the Joseph E. Lowery and Donald Lee Hollowell corridors with turkeys to help provide substantial holiday meals to seniors and others living on fixed incomes. To date, Mitchell has distributed 700 turkeys across the city.

“To whom much is given, much is required,” said Mitchell. “2016 has been a year of abundant blessings for my family, my team, and our city, so it’s important that we do our part to help others. This sense of community is one of the hallmark traits that makes Atlanta great.”

WHO: Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, Dr. Toussaint Hill of West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Reverend Barbara Rose, and Georgia State Representative for District 56, Able Mable Thomas.

WHAT: Holiday Turkey Giveaway and Community Celebration

WHEN: Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 9a.m. – 12p.m.

WHERE: West Hunter Street Baptist Church

1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310

WHY: During the holidays, many families struggle to provide basic necessities. In partnership with other leaders and clergy, Mitchell seeks to give relief to seniors and families subsiding on fixed incomes, particularly those living in Atlanta’s west side and south of the city.

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, has served the Atlanta community for over 15 years. After a being elected to Council Post 1, in 2001 — a citywide council seat and serving two terms; Mitchell ran for Council President, and won both the 2009 and 2013 elections. During his career he’s started and supported initiatives targeting child safety, community policing, economic development, education, and more. While on Council he chaired the Public Safety Committee, the Community Development and Human Resources Committee, which oversees the City’s economic development activities; and the City Utilities Committee. Outside of his role as Council President, he is actively involved in a number of civic, legal, and community organizations. He is a gubernatorial appointee to the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism, a member of the Board of Visitors for Emory University, and on the Board of Directors for Points of Light. Mitchell resides in the historic West End Neighborhood with his wife, Atlanta Public Schools teacher Tiffany Mitchell along with their two young daughters.

