Georgia groups proclaim ‘Don’t take my health care’

Civic and Faith Organizations Hold Atlanta Rally During National Day; Raise Alarm at Plans to Repeal Affordable Care Act and Wreck Medicare and Medicaid

Considering the upcoming legislative climate, civic and faith leaders will gather to protest potential actions that would take away health care from Georgia residents, send health care costs through the roof and put health insurance companies in control of people’s health care.

Whether it is incoming plans to cut $1 Trillion from state funding for Medicaid or changing Medicare to a voucher system, Georgians are pushing a simple message – “Don’t Take My Health Care.”

The Atlanta event is one of hundreds being held across the country during this week’s Congressional recess.

What: Press Event and Rally

Where: Central Presbyterian Church

201 Washington St SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

When: Tuesday, December 20, 2016

1:00 p.m.

Who: AFSC

Faith in Public Life

Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda

New Georgia Project

Speakers: Rev. William Flippin, Jr., Emmanuel Lutheran; Tim Franzen, AFSC;

Nse Ufot, New Georgia Project

Also On Atlanta Daily World: