Are We Surprised? Study Confirms Female Doctors Give Better Care To Patients Than Male Doctors

The social concept that women tend to be more nurturing than their male counterparts could be backed by research.

A Harvard study found that elderly patients who were cared for by female doctors were less likely to die or return to the hospital after discharge, according to NPR.

The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine also shows a discrepancy between male and female doctors when it comes to life or death situations.

According to the study, “approximately 32,000 fewer patients would die if male physicians could achieve the same outcomes as female physicians every year.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, the study’s senior author, expects backlash over the results. One of the wittiest responses being from his wife, who replied, ‘Of course! What did you expect?” Unfortunately, while the study can make correlations between the difference in patient care among men and women, the ‘why’ there is still a mystery. The work prompts many other questions related to the gender/wage gap and the disproportionate numbers of male doctors to female doctors within medicine.

SOURCE: NPR , JAMA Internal Medicine

