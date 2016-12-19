Will Republican Electors Upend The 2016 Election By Refusing To Vote For Trump?

[anvplayer video=”4227412″]

Today, Donald Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States of America if members of the electoral college cast their votes for him.

Unlike previous elections, a significant number of people around the country are hoping enough Republican electors will not ratify the 2016 election and withhold their votes for Donald Trump.

On Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the possibility of electors flipping the 2016 election results.

Dr. Jason Johnson, politics editor for The Root, told Martin the debate over the electoral college vote is obnoxious and pretentious. Johnson also explained he was not interested in seeing electors break rank because of how dangerous Trump is and the repercussions that would ensue if electors decided to change their votes.

A. Scott Bolden, former chair of the Washington, D.C. Democratic Party, did not believe 37 electors would decide to vote by principle and many would be facing fines and other state charges if they decided to become “faithless electors.”

Eugene Craig, III, vice chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, agreed with Bolden’s assessment that not enough Republican electors would withhold their electoral college vote from the Trump/Pence ticket.

Despite his belief that Trump’s election would be certified by electors, Dr. Johnson believes not all of the presidential electors will cast their ballots from Trump to send a message to the nation’s President-elect. Johnson said Trump will amass “299 [electoral college votes] just to show how much not only the majority of the country does not want him, but how absolutely unfit and dangerous he is to the sovereignty of this nation.”

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, economist and President Emerita of Bennett College, said if Trump secures less than 306 electoral college votes, “it raises questions about the integrity and vitality of the electoral college and with Hillary [Clinton] having three million more votes than Trump did and with what happened with Al Gore, we’re seeing what the weaknesses are” in the electoral college system.

Republican elector Christopher Suprun told Martin during a previous edition of NewsOne Now that he could not cast his ballot for Trump.

Now the nation will wait to see if there are enough Republican electors who hold the same sentiment as Suprun and are willing to face the repercussions for not casting their ballots for President-elect Trump.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the possibility of Republican electors not casting their electoral college votes for Donald Trump in the video clip above.

