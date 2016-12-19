Are Republicans More Interested In Taking Control Of The Country Than Investigating The Russian Cyber-Attacks?

[anvplayer video=”4227410″]

A bipartisan group of senators is calling for a special select committee with the sole purpose of investigating Russia’s cyber-attacks targeting the presidential election.

The group includes Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

On Friday, President Barack Obama called Russian President Vladimir Putin on the carpet for his role in the attacks––without mentioning Donald Trump by name.

During Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the fallout over the Russian hacking of the 2016 election and President-elect Donald Trump‘s continuing dismissal of the hacking allegations.

Dr. Jason Johnson, politics editor for The Root, made light of the situation, saying, “All we need to do is add Denzel [Washington] and this is The Manchurian Candidate.”

He continued, “It’s very clear what was going on; Trump knows what was going on, Putin knows what was going on and the Republicans in Congress are more excited about taking control of the country than they are us becoming a client state to the Russians.”

Martin told the panel Trump had a team of individuals at Trump Tower in New York City “pouring through emails weeks before they were dropped by WikiLeaks and so there was a relationship there. Roger Stone was in contact with WikiLeaks and folks know it.”

He continued, “They literally were going through the emails and helping select what they were going to leak to the public weeks before WikiLeaks actually put them out.”

Dr. Julianne Malveaux explained President Obama’s conversation with Putin about the hacking and cyber-attacks is troubling. She told Martin, “President Obama seems to believe that everybody is as intelligent and has as much integrity as he does and clearly, Putin does not.”

Referring to Putin as a “bully,” Malveaux said if “you tell a bully to cut it out, what is the bully going to do? He’s not going to cut it out.”

She continued, “This whole notion of a bipartisan investigation is very important and there must be one Republican of integrity in the House somewhere who will say ‘let’s get this thing going, let’s know what’s going on.’”

Eugene Craig, III, Vice Chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, responded to Malveaux’s statement explaining there are Republicans on Capitol Hill taking the hacking allegations seriously. “Russia is an enemy and I think that Russia should be dealt with in terms of absolutely being an enemy,” he said.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden, former chair of the Washington, D.C. Democratic Party, reminded viewers “Donald Trump cannot bring himself to say that we need this bipartisan commission if any meddling [took place].

“As a super narcissist … he goes right to, ‘you’re undermining my election, my win, and therefore I don’t believe anything,’” said Bolden.

Non-profit executive Janaye Ingram said, “The notion that he (Donald Trump) would even allow the notion––the idea that this is something that has happened, it says a lot about what we should anticipate for the next four years.”

