NFL Great Jim Brown Says He Is Not ‘In Love’ With The President-Elect

NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown and a number of other former NFL stars met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The meeting was brokered by long-time Trump supporter Pastor Darrell Scott.

According to a flurry of media reports, Brown was quoted as saying he “fell in love” with Trump.

During a special NewsOne Now / Tom Joyner Morning Show simulcast, the 80-year-old athlete turned actor/activist clarified his statement and explained he is not enamored with the next President of the United States.

Brown said the comment was a “typo” and his remarks were in reference to Pastor Scott, but “it came across as if I was saying that I fell in love with the President [Elect].”

When asked about the topics discussed during the meeting with Trump, Brown said, “We had about 45 minutes and the main thing was how to make America a better country, but specifically how to deal with the African-American community and making investments in improving that community.

“It was a great meeting for me,” Brown said. “I didn’t go there asking him to deliver––I went there with a program … and a history of working with my people. So consequently, the President [Elect] said ‘He was in,’ that made my day.”

Martin pressed Brown to expound on what Trump being “in” was in reference to, prompting the former Cleveland Browns running back to say, “That meant that he bought the concept that we brought, dealing with the violence and education in our inner cities around the country and that he would back it and that we had his total cooperation.”

Brown called the apparent agreement on the issues a “win-win situation for everybody.”

Martin continued to press Brown for specifics on Trump’s plan for Black America. Brown replied to Martin’s questions, saying, “Those things have to be worked out” and stated he would be working with Trump’s representatives going forward.

