Terrorism Intelligence Expert: Russia’s Impact On 2016 Election A ‘Scripted Intelligence Operation’

New intelligence shows Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election was more than just an attempt to sow chaos into the electoral process.

Both Democrats and Republicans are planning to conduct joint investigations while President Barack Obama called for intelligence agencies to review the matter and present their findings to him before he leaves office on January 20th.

President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team have vehemently denied Russia had any role in the U.S. election and has dismissed intelligence reports.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) spoke with Roland Martin during Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the claims being made against Russia and Trump’s response to the accusations.

Carson told Martin, “I don’t think there is any denying that Moscow had a role in the hacking,” and later said, “I think it’s clear that Russia was interested in raising questions about the validity of the electoral system and supporting Mr. Trump’s candidacy.”

Counter-terrorism and terrorism intelligence consultant Malcolm Nance called the actions by Russia a “scripted intelligence operation.”

He added the operation consists of a “hostile nation’s intelligence service was running hundreds of operatives, political warfare specialists, human intelligence specialists, psychological warfare specialists and taking those hacked emails and releasing them via Wikileaks––their laundromat.

Nance continued Russia’s “first attack was to split the Bernie Sanders supporters from Hillary Clinton, but after that, to pile on and to essentially go after and corrupt the entire American political process.”

Nance later stated, “The Russian cyber warfare, political warfare, political operation was being carried out for one political purpose and that was not to create chaos––if they wanted chaos they would have released Donald Trump’s record. They would have released emails from the Republican Party. They went after one wing of the American Democratic electorate, the Democratic Party, and they intended to affect a friendly president of the United States to be elected.”

Nance offered a theory as to why Trump is dismissive of the allegations American intelligence agencies are making against Russia, saying Trump “has always been an admirer of the potential money in Russia.”

Prior to ending his remarks, Nance explained the American public should be concerned about why Russia put Trump in office and said the CIA report detailing those reasons “should be declassified, copies should be given to the electors, and the nation should know what went on.”

