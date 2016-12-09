Barbara Bates Designs, Raises Funds for The Barbara Bates Foundation

“Barbara Bates Designs, raises funds for The Barbara Bates Foundation’s signature charities.”

It’s been 30 years plus since noted Barbara Bates established her designs in the world of fashion. Seventeen of those years she has spent making prom dresses for Chicago high school students and the last five years raising over $500K for breast cancer awareness and education. Recently Barbara Bates got to stand on the sidelines and see what she has wrought at “30 Years of Bates,” a fashion show commemorating the anniversary of Barbara Bates Designs (BBD).

The fashion show raised funds for The Barbara Bates Foundation’s signature charities. The runway event was held at the Bridgeport Art Center before Thanksgiving, drawing over 500 people who came out to celebrate both Bates and the Foundation. Famed R&B singer BeBe Winans, as a personal friend of Bates graced the lavish event with a special performance. Not to be outdone returning for the third year was comedian Sinbad, who co-hosted the evening with Deborah Crable. Sinbad has been a supporter of Bates “Knocking Out Breast Cancer since the beginning. Both his mother and two younger sisters are survivors.

No stranger to breast cancer, Sinbad has been a supporter of Bates “Knocking Out Breast Cancer” since the beginning. Both his mother and two younger sisters are survivors.

Barbara Bates usually at the helm organizing and orchestrating her events sat this one out, “It was wonderful to stand on the sidelines and see the show the way the audience does,” says Bates. “Sometimes you want to have that wonder and be awed by the show.” And the crowd was awed as they took in Bates signature couture designs on the runway models that included leather, lace, feathers and neoprene, but they were also moved to see the survivors wear vintage Bates Designs and the students model prom attire.

This year 15 students received outfits from the Bates Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds from the anniversary event will be used for prom attire in 2017. The Barbara Bates Foundation Breast Wellness Center at Sinai Health System, which is now under construction and expected to open soon, will also receive a portion of the proceeds. To date the Foundation has donated more than $515K to Mt. Sinai to support breast cancer education efforts targeted to women of color.

As always the show did not disappoint as the crowd was wooed as they were romanced by the Bates signature couture designs. The models walked the runway showcasing leather, lace, feathers and neoprene. More breathtaking were the survivors who wore vintage Bates Designs and the students model prom attire.

This year 15 students received outfits from the Bates Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds from the anniversary event will be used for prom attire in 2017. The Barbara Bates Foundation Breast Wellness Center at Sinai Health System, which is now under construction and expected to open soon, will also receive a portion of the proceeds. To date the Foundation has donated more than $515K to Mt. Sinai to support breast cancer education efforts targeted to women of color. Items from the runway show are now available for purchase at her shop located at 2031 S. Indiana.

This year 15 students received outfits from the Bates Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds from the anniversary event will be used for prom attire in 2017. The Barbara Bates Foundation Breast Wellness Center at Sinai Health System, which is now under construction and expected to open soon, will also receive a portion of the proceeds. To date the Foundation has donated more than $515K to Mt. Sinai to support breast cancer education efforts targeted to women of color.

Co-Chairs of the event were Toi Salter, Salter Financial Management, Spencer Leak, Jr., of Leak & Son Funeral Homes and Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele. Bates extends her heartfelt thanks to a number of companies, groups and individuals who stepped up to make the event happen, including BMO Harris, Hyatt, Ticket for the Cure and Namaste Laboratories, LLC. Most importantly she thanks her loyal customers. “Without them, there would be no 30-year anniversary,” Bates concludes.

Items from the runway show are now available for purchase at her shop located at 2031 S. Indiana.

As her fashion brand continues to grow, Bates is transitioning her custom operation to a ready-to-wear retail outlet. Loyal customers will still be able to request custom orders.

ABOUT THE BARBARA BATES FOUNDATION

Founded in 1999, the Barbara Bates Foundation is a philanthropic organization with a mission to raise funds for educating African American and Latino women on the early detection and treatment of breast cancer and to provide formal wear donations to inner-city high school students with difficult circumstances. http://www.barbarabatesfoundation.org

# # #

Save

Also On Atlanta Daily World: