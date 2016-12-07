Vanessa Williams And Her Daughter Cover New Issue Of ‘Essence’ Magazine + Talks New VH1 Series

Vanessa Williams is no stranger to gracing magazines covers with her stunning beauty, after all she has been in the business for over 30 years and still looks as beautiful as she did when she won Miss America back in 1983. However her latest magazine cover courtesy of Essence magazine is likely a little bit more special because she is featured alongside her daughter Jillian Hervey or as fans may know her, one-half of the duo Lion Babe.

After tearing up the stage with her elegant performance at VH1’s recent Divas Holiday special, Vanessa Williams is gearing up for a brand new series also on VH1 titled Daytime Divas, which centers on a daytime talk show and all of the behind-the-scenes drama that comes with it. To promote the show and showcase some mother-daughter love, Williams and Hervey grace the cover with a trio of poses, one together and two separately. In the accompanying Essence interview, Williams talks about what fans can expect next from her and more.

Via Essence:

Vanessa Williams and her daughter, ‘Lion Babe’ vocalist Jillian Hervey inspire New Year hair goals on January 2017 issue. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams jumps from stage to screen with such ease, it’s no surprise that her second oldest daughter, Jillian Hervey, followed in her stiletto footsteps. The flawless mother and daughter talk about their journey in and out of the spotlight in ESSENCE’s January 2017 issue, kicking off New Year hair and beauty goals along the way.

ESSENCE sat with Williams on her Atlanta set, where she served up plenty of insta-wisdom.

On surviving a setback: “You have to go through the fire. Avoiding the pain is why most people never resolve it. You have to dig deep, sit in it and ugly-cry. Pretending it’s not there and keeping busy are a way of avoiding it.”

On finding love again: “[Marrying Jim Skrip] it was one of those easy, easy things. It was fantastic.” But being a nurturing mother has been one of Williams’ top priorities too.

You can check out Vanessa Williams on Daytime Divas when it premieres next spring and Jillian Hervey is currently touring to promote Lion Babe’s latest album.

Vanessa Williams And Her Daughter Cover New Issue Of 'Essence' Magazine + Talks New VH1 Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

