Linwood Lambert’s Family Settles Lawsuit Against Police Over Taser Death

The family of Linwood Lambert settled its $25 million lawsuit, for an undisclosed amount, against the South Boston, Virginia Police Department over his Taser death, CBS 6 reports.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that a court dismissed the lawsuit last week when Lambert’s sister, Gwendolyn Smalls, and the South Boston Police said they resolved the case.

MSNBC was first to obtain a video of the 2013 incident. It shows police officers shooting a handcuffed Lambert, 46, multiple times with Tasers.

The police were transporting Lambert to a hospital emergency room after picking him up (but not arresting him) for erratic behavior. Upon arrival at the hospital, the video shows Lambert kicking out a passenger window of the squad car and escaping from the backseat. He runs toward the ER door—still in handcuffs.

At that point, the officers officially arrested him. They discharged their Tasers several times into Lambert and escorted him back to the squad car. The officers said he continued to behave erratically and used their stun guns several more times while shackled in the backseat, which was a violation of police rules. In all, the officers stunned Lambert about 20 times. He died apparently while being transported to jail.

Smalls accused the police of callous disregard for excessively stunning Lambert and denying him medical care.

In September, the Department of Justice announced that it would not pursue criminal charges against the three officers involved in Lambert’s death. Investigators found no evidence to contradict the officers’ statements that they tasered Lambert at the emergency room door to subdue him and in the police vehicle to prevent him from causing more damage.

A county prosecutor also decided not to charge the officers.

SOURCE: CBS 6, Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press, MSNBC

SEE ALSO:

New Report Suggests Cops Disproportionately Taser Students Of Color

Mentally Ill Black Man Dies In Police Custody In Pasadena, California

Also On Atlanta Daily World: