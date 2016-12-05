U.S. Supreme Court To Hear North Carolina Redistricting Case

[anvplayer video=”4228807″]

The political battle for North Carolina has shifted to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The High Court will hear arguments on whether or not race can be used to draw political boundaries in North Carolina.

Progressive groups say North Carolina Republicans pushed racial preference rules to extremes in order to give the GOP an advantage in ten of North Carolina’s 13 U.S. House Districts.

The state says the legislature is struggling to find a balance between taking race into account and not violating a vague rule when redistricting. It is just one of several federal cases that has rewritten the rules for North Carolina elections over the past year. Analysts predict the case could help set the rules for how legislatures here and in other states draw up maps for years to come.

Rev. William Barber, head of the North Carolina NAACP, previously said on NewsOne Now that Republicans have “done everything they could to suppress the vote” and as a result of the “worst voter suppression since Jim Crow,” North Carolina is this generation’s Selma.

Watch Roland Martin and NewsOne Now‘s ongoing coverage of the political battle for North Carolina in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Confronts White Nationalist Richard Spencer On NewsOne Now

Also On Atlanta Daily World: