Why Is Trump Getting Credit For The Carrier Deal?

Donald Trump is getting lots of credit for the Carrier Air Conditioning plant deal and will be traveling to Indiana to celebrate the apparent victory.

According to reports, the Carrier deal will keep 1,000 jobs in Indianapolis, Indiana. A message posted on Twitter by Carrier seemed to confirm the deal to keep the jobs in America and credited the incoming Trump-Pence administration for the good news.

We are pleased to have reached a deal with President-elect Trump & VP-elect Pence to keep close to 1,000 jobs in Indy. More details soon. — Carrier (@Carrier) November 30, 2016

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin had a problem with the Carrier factory deal being used to imply that Trump facilitated the deal.

Martin explained to viewers that with Mike Pence being the governor of Indiana and the Vice President-elect, “The incentives being offered to keep them are state incentives.”

Martin continued, “Mike Pence is still getting a check from taxpayers in Indiana – that’s called doing your damn job.

“Excuse me if I’m not giving credit to Donald Trump for keeping jobs in Indiana when he has absolutely no statutory power to offer any incentives to keep Carrier in Indiana,” he said.

Before turning to his panel of guests, Martin quipped, “I want to play ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’ by Public Enemy,” adding, “They’ve been negotiating this for several months, so it’s not like, oh, all of a sudden, ‘the guy wins and they’re the reason we’re staying.’

“Any governor should have done what Mike Pence is doing; that’s the job of the governor – to retain the jobs.”

Taking issue with how members of the media and many Trump supporters are attempting to give our President-elect credit for keeping the jobs in Indiana, Martin explained the deal was not a direct result of Trump winning the election.

“It was state incentives, taxpayer dollars in Indiana, negotiated by the guy who is the Governor of Indiana, who is also the head of the economic development committee that’s actually providing the money,” he said.

