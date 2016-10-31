VaShawn Mitchell Describes How The Motherland Influenced His ‘Secret Place’ Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4243421″]

Eighteen years in the music industry, VaShawn Mitchell continues to deliver an inspirational sound of affirmation.

Earlier this year he extended his talents to found and host an inaugural conference called “The Call ZA” in Johannesburg South Africa, where people from all over Africa traveled to worship and develop their relationship with God. The conference ended with a live recording of his new album (unlike any of his past projects) due November 4.

The year was 1998 when he released his first album So Satisfied, and now six Stellar Awards, two Dove Awards and six albums later, he returns with no. 7: Secret Place — an album he says God encouraged through his travels back and forth to the Motherland.

“As I was naming the album, I realized South Africa had become my ‘secret place.’ From Cape Town, to Port Elizabeth to all the different places that I’ve visited, I’ve always gotten revelation and inspiration to write new songs,” he says. “It was like that space I wanted to point the world back to through this music, through praise and worship, through music of inspiration and encouragement, to understand that there’s a place between you and God that’s a secret. He hides you there and he speaks to you there.”

VaShawn tapped his nephew, Tyler Mitchell, to join him on the album, along with South African singers, Tasha Cobbs, BeBe Winans and more.

“It was a moment on the stage where I realized that this moment was meant to be. Because of all the pouring, all the wisdom, all the teaching over the years, it was a connection we didn’t really rehearse. But it looked so seamless,” VaShawn said about performing with his mentor and friend BeBe Winans. “Not only was I on stage with a legend, but I was on the stage with someone I had a connection with, and who connected with God and connected with the song [“Nobody Greater”] as well.”

In the video above, VaShawn Mitchell discusses why Secret Place has a special place in his heart, what it was liking collaborating with the legendary BeBe Winans, what he learned about himself and God during the “The Call,” and what other upcoming projects that worship experience influenced! Art school? Cartoon series? Press play up top…

If you haven’t already heard his lead single, “Joy,” watch the video below!

For more information, visit vashawnmitchell.com.

