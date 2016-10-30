Kendu Isaacs Wants Support For His ‘Significant Role’ In Mary J. Blige’s Career

Just when we were hoping this wouldn’t get messy…

Mary J. Blige and Martin Kendu Issacs divorce has taking another turn for the worst, this time because of their close working relationship. According to court documents, Issacs is now suing the “No More Drama” singer for defamation and playing a “significant role” in growing her career.

The Grammy Award-winning singer filed for divorce in July from her husband of 12 years. The couple have no children together, but Isaacs served as her manager during their marriage— he has two children from a previous relationship.

According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Isaacs defamation accusations have to do with how MJB is opening up her concert shows, with images of headlines talking about her divorce. Isaacs claims that, Blige “opens her show by displaying various images of tabloids pertaining to this dissolution in an attempt to paint herself as the victim and Mr Isaacs as the villain”.

The documents also note that Isaacs claims he had a “significant role” in growing Blige’s career, negotiating “practically every deal on behalf” of the songstress since their marriage. Blige asked for a delay in the spousal support case, since she’s on tour with Maxwell, but every day Isaacs pockets get a little thinner as being her former manager was his primary bread and butter.

Speaking of bread and butter, the line items for what he wants in spousal support for include a personal chef.

As reported by The Daily Mail he wants:

-$8,000 private chef

-$3,200 personal trainer

-$5,000 he pays his parents each month

-$71,000 in rent he owes to several properties.

-$5,000 a month in support for two children from a past relationship

-$2,500 on auto expenses and transportation

-$5,708 in maintenance and repair on his properties

-$5,732 on groceries.

-Isaacs also wants Blige to pay him an additional $100,000 for attorney fees and another $30,000 to his forensic accounting fees.

As we all know good and well, MJB had a budding career long before she married Kendu. In fact, she had six hit albums and the majority of her Grammys before they even tied the knot.

Something tell us, he may be on his own with these payments, and better start looking for a well-paying job.

