Salim And Mara Brock-Akil Have A Major Project Coming To Television

The Akils have something new for fans, and this time, it’s based off their own lives.

As reported by Shadow and Act, the couple were just green-lit by ABC to premiere a new comedy project at Documenting Love, which Deadline reports will “draw parallels to [the 90’s sitcom] ‘Mad About You’.”

This real-life couple will draw parallels to the Akils, who have been married for 17 years.

Between the two we’ve seen classic sitcoms such as The Game, Girlfriends, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Moesha. There’s no doubt this will be good TV.

In regards to their BET hit, Being Mary Jane, Shadow and Act notes that they’ll still receive executive producer credits.

Meanwhile, over at BET, the hit drama that they brought to the network, “Being Mary Jane,” continues mostly without them (although, announced previously they will continue to receive exec producer credits), under the guidance of Will Packer (who joined the show’s staff this year to executive produce), and “The Good Wife” co-executive producer Erica Shelton Kodish (who will serve as the new showrunner and executive produce as well) for the series’ upcoming 4th season, which doesn’t have a premiere date at this time.

In addition to the Akil Productions project, ABC also has Black-ish, Scandal, and American Crime— all spearheaded by African-American talent.

