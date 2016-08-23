Watch: Teachers As A Bridge Between Community & Schools

[anvplayer video=”4229102″]

How can teachers help to repair the disconnection between schools and the communities they serve? Experts say they should immerse themselves in the community and be part of the local culture. Identifying with students can go a long way toward restoring the breach.

This video explores one facet of the goals in the collaboration between University of Phoenix, National Action Network, and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY). The partners launched a national movement to redevelop the broken relationship between the Black community and the schools that serve them.

VIDEO SOURCE: OneX Studios | PHOTO CREDIT: TMG

Education Dept. Announces Grants For Community, School Revitalization

What Action Will You Take To Improve Education In Your Community?

Also On Atlanta Daily World: