Watch: What Does The Ideal School Look Like?

[anvplayer video=”4229103″]

The University of Phoenix, National Action Network, and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY) kicked off a four-city tour with the goal of creating a national movement to redevelop the broken relationship between the Black community and the schools that serve them.

Through a series of town halls and meetings with community stakeholders in Atlanta, Georgia, Richmond, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, and Columbia, South Carolina, the coalition worked to inspire action through strategic planning that’s unique to each location, with the hope of creating a blueprint that could guide communities across the nation on their own journey.

VIDEO SOURCE: OneX Studios | PHOTO CREDIT: TMG

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Saving Tomorrow, Today, The Curriculum Of New America

WATCH: Opening Up The Educational Space For The 21st Century

Also On Atlanta Daily World: