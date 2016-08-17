Watch: A Call For Community Involvement In Our Schools

[anvplayer video=”4229101″]

The Black community cannot stand on the sidelines and watch its schools fail. Education advocates say that community members—and certainly parents—must get involved with the schools that educate our children.

This video explores one facet of the goals outlined in the collaborative effort of University of Phoenix, National Action Network, and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY). The partners launched a national movement to redevelop the broken relationship between the Black community and the schools that serve them.

VIDEO SOURCE: OneX Studios | PHOTO CREDIT: TMG

